LPG customers to have option to choose delivering distributor

The central government has decided to allow LPG customers to decide which distributors they want their LPG refill from.

The decision was taken to further empower the LPG consumers and making energy accessible and affordable to all.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry stated that now consumers will be able to choose their delivery distributor from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company.

Where will this facility be available?

The government has decided to make this unique facility available first in Gurgaon, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Coimbatore and Pune in the pilot phase.

How can the consumers select distributors of their choice?

The consumer will be shown a list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating while booking an LPG refill through a mobile app or customer portal.

The customer can select any distributor from the list applicable for his/ her area to get an LPG refill delivery.

Significance

The choice of selecting their LPG Delivering Distributor will not only empower the customers by way of enhanced choice but also inspire healthy competition amongst the distributors to provide the best in class services to the customers and improve their performance ratings.

How to transfer the LPG connection to another distributor?

The LPG consumers can access the facility of online transfer of LPG connection to another distributor serving in the same area through respective Oil Marketing Companies web-portals as well as their Mobile Apps.

The customers can use their registered login to choose a distributor of their Oil Marketing Company from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection.

How to book LPG refills?

Customers can book their LPG refills through the respective web-portals of the Oil Marketing Companies or through the UMANG (Unified Mobile App for New Governance) app or the Bharat Bill Pay System apps and platforms.