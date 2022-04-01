Masks not compulsory in Maharashtra: Maharashtra to lift all COVID-19 restrictions from April 2

Masks not compulsory in Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Government announced on March 31, 2022 that all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places will be withdrawn from April 2, 2022.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that they will withdraw all the COVID-19 related restrictions from the state from Gudi Padwa. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray also tweeted saying, "All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa!" He said that the Gudi Padwa festival marks the new year.

All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the new year this Gudi Padwa! — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 31, 2022

Maharashtra lifts all COVID-19 Restrictions: What does this mean?

The Maharashtra Health Minister stated that the Disaster Management Act as well as the Infectious Diseases Prevention Act that was invoked with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic will be withdrawn.

Masks not compulsory in Maharashtra

Masks will no longer be mandatory in the state. This effectively brings an end to the mandate that was imposed for two long years since March 2020.

Restrictions imposing 50 percent capacity in buses to be lifted

All COVID-91 restrictions such as 50 percent capacity in buses, restaurants and cinema theatres will be withdrawn.

Full Vaccination Mandate withdrawn

The state has also withdrawn the compulsion of double vaccination to travel and board buses.

COVID Appropriate Behaviour

The Maharashtra Health Minister, however, advised all the citizens to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour. He cited the decline in daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rate as the reason to withdraw all COVID restrictions.

Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra reported reported one fatality and 183 new COVID-19 cases on March 31, 2022, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 902, which is an all-time low in the state since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

India COVID-19 Cases

India overall reported 1,233 new COVID cases and 1876 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. This has taken India's total tally of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,24,87,410 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.