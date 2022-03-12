Mithali Raj breaks World Cup Captaincy record, surpasses former Australian skipper Belinda Clark

Mithali Raj, India’s ODI Skipper, broke the world record for the matches captained in the ICC Women’s World Cup on March 12, 2022. Mithali Raj has surpassed former Australian Skipper Belinda Clark who captained her side in 23 matches.

Mithali Raj, the 39-year old Indian Skipper, led the country in 24 World Cups, claiming 14 victories, 8 losses, and one no result. India’s ODI skipper achieved the latest feat when she stepped out to lead the Indian Cricket team against West Indies. On March 12, Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match against West Indies.

Mithali Raj completes 150 ODIs as India Captain

Mithali Raj also completed 150 ODIs as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team during the game against New Zealand on March 10, 2022, and holds the record for the most matches as captain in all ODIs as well.

Mithali Raj: First woman to appear in 6 World Cups

On March 6, 2022, Mithali Raj became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in 6 World Cups. She has joined the iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.

Mithali Raj: Other achievements

1. Mithali Raj holds numerous records in international cricket. She is the only female cricketer to surpass the 7,000 run mark in Women’s ODI matches.

2. Mithali Raj is the first player to score seven consecutive 50s in ODIs and also holds the record for most half-centuries in WODIs.

3. In June 2018, Mithali Raj became the first player from India (either male or female) to score 2000 runs in T20Is, and also became the first woman cricketer to reach 2000 WT20Is runs.

4. India’s ODI skipper is also the recipient of several National and International awards, including the Arjuna Award in 2003, Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, Padma Shri in 2015 by the Government of India.