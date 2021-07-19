Monsoon session of Parliament begins today- Key bills expected to be passed as opposition raises raging issues

Parliament Monsoon session 2021 began on July 19, 2021, with the Central Government all set to push 17 new bills.

The session will also witness a confrontation between the Government and the opposition over raging issues of the farmers’ protest, COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination strategy, and fuel price hike.

As per the Lok Sabha release, the 6th session of the 17th Lok Sabha will start on July 19. Subject to the exigencies of the Government business, the Monsoon session is likely to be concluded on August 13, 2021.

The Monsoon Session will also be the first session of Parliament since the results of the Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Key details

• As per the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, during the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government Business items including 29 bills and 2 financial items will be taken up in the Monsoon session of Parliament. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

• Lok Sabha meet will be from 11 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm unless directed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

• Four days have been allotted for the transaction of the private members' business, which will be taken up in the post-lunch session.

• The Lok Sabha speaker has also allocated days for answering the questions by the ministers in the rotational order.

All-Party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after an all-party meeting held at the Parliament on July 18, 2021, said that he looks forward to a productive session during the Monsoon Session of Parliament where all the raging issues can be debated as well as discussed in a constructive manner.

More than 40 leaders from 33 parties had attended the All-Party meeting held at the Parliament.

The All-Party meeting chaired by PM Modi was also attended by the newly appointed Union Minister and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting.

The All-party meet also saw the participation of the floor leaders of all the prominent opposition parties, including Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Derek O’Brien from Trinamool Congress, Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, and Satish Mishra from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Opposition Parties: What will be on agenda during Monsoon Session? The opposition has geared up to corner the Central Government on a range of issues including the increasing cost of diesel and petrol, price rise, and issues related to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said on July 18 that the opposition proposed to discuss the poverty, inflation, and COVID-19 crisis in a house in front of Chairman Venkaiah Naidu who assured that the opportunity will be given for discussions. Several parties, during the meeting, raised concerns of not being heard by the Central Government and were instead being ‘bulldozed’. The opposition emphasized that the Center must allow proper discussions and review the bills before they are passed during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

All members to be given adequate opportunities during Monsoon Session: Om Birla

Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, said that the Parliament represents the collective will and aspirations of the country.

He added that the house belongs to all the members and that he will give them ample opportunities, including the members of the single-member parties and smaller parties, to participate in the proceedings so that more and more issues of public interest can be discussed.

Day one of Monsson session of Parliament: What to expect?

On day one of the Monsoon session, Prime Minister Modi will introduce the newly inducted ministers to both the Houses.

This is the convention that is done after every reshuffle or expansion in the Union Council of Ministers. On July 7, 2021, PM Modi-led government had reshuffled its council of ministers.

Monsoon Session of Parliament: Full list of bills expected to be taken up

S. No. Bills expected to be passed 1. The Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021- To replace ordinance 2. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace ordinance 3. The Commission for Air-Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021- To replace ordinance 4. The Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021- To Replace Ordinance 5. The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace ordinance 6. The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2021- To replace ordinance 7. The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 8. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 9. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 10. The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents & Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 11. The National Institutes of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2019 as passed by Rajya Sabha 12. The Marine Aids to Navigation Bill, 2021 as passed by Lok Sabha 13. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021, as passed by Lok Sabha 14. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 15. The Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Amendment Bill, 2021 16. The Chartered Accountants, the Cost & Work Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 17. The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 18. The Cantonment Bill, 2021 19. The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021 20. The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021 21. The Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021 22. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 23. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 24. The Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021 25. The Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline (Amendment) Bill, 2021 26. The Inland vessels Bill, 2021 27. The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha Sessions: Background

The time period during which House meets to conduct its business is called a session. The Indian Constitution empowers the President to summon each House at such intervals that there should not be more than a 6-month gap between the two sessions.

Hence, the Parliament must meet at least twice a year. However, three sessions of Lok Sabha are held in a year:

1. Budget Session: February to May

2. Monsoon Session: July to September

3. Winter Session: November to Mid-December