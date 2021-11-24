Morning Current Affairs: 24 November 2021

The President of the United States Joe Biden has invited around 110 countries around the world to attend a virtual summit on democracy. The summit will be held on December 9-10, 2021. As per the list released by the US State Department, China has not been invited while Taiwan is invited. Turkey is also missing from the list.

Delhi Air Quality Index in ‘Poor’ Category

As per SAFAR-India, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is in the poor category. Presently, the Air Quality Index of the National Capital stands at 280 (overall). However, for the first time in 10, the air quality has shown little improvement by going from ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category.

‘Mai Eto Bhi Chalaungi Or Ghar Bhi’ initiative launched in Hyderabad

Rajeev YSR, Vice President, Eto (e-rickshaws) announced that in a move to empower women, the government has launched ‘Mai Eto Bhi Chalaungi Or Ghar Bhi’ initiative to help women earn. Women will be able to take Eto on rent for 36 months, earn and then get the opportunity of buying it at the end of 3 years.

Lou Cutell, Seinfeld actor, passes away

Veteran Hollywood actor, Lou Cutell, well-known for portraying Dr ‘Assman’ Cooperman on the hit sitcom ‘Seinfeld’ and Big Larry in ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ passed away at the age of 91. Cutell had started his career in the theatre. He also had a screen career spanning more than 30 years.

‘Tactical Urbanism Trials’ inaugurated in Delhi

The Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot, has inaugurated the ‘Tactical Urbanism Trials’ to improve road safety in the National Capital. The Minister informed that the government has taken 20 locations into consideration as these locations have a case of fatal accidents. If it goes well, the State Government will launch it at 20 different locations in Delhi.

Grammy Awards 2022 nominations announced

The nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards have been announced by the Recording Academy. The awards will be held in 2022. It will also be for the first time that the Grammy Awards will celebrate 10 nominees in each of the general field categories. Jay-Z has made history with three nominations.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for 25 National Highways Projects in Jammu

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for 25 National Highway projects in Jammu on November 24, 2021. The project is of a total length of 257 kms and with an investment of Rs. 11,721 crore rupees.