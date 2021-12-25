Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Morning Current Affairs: 25 December 2021

Morning Current Affairs 2021 - Get morning news and updates on current affairs & GK topics of 25 December 2021 for preparation of UPSC, SSC, and other competitive exams.

Created On: Dec 25, 2021 11:27 IST
Morning Current Affairs: 25 December 2021
Morning Current Affairs: 25 December 2021

Multi-disciplinary Central teams to be deployed in 10 states

The Union Health Ministry has sent multi-disciplinary central teams to be deployed in 10 states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab. The decision was taken in the wake of increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 cases or slow vaccination pace. 

7-day mandatory home quarantine for Dubai passengers in Mumbai 

In the latest order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, a seven-day home quarantine has been made mandatory for those travelling from Dubai to Mumbai in Maharashtra due to the tally of Omicron cases breaching the 100 mark on December 24th. The passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the seventh day of their quarantine.

Read more: Top 5 Current Affairs

Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market to operate on an odd-even basis on Dec 25, 26

The Delhi Government has ordered the Sarojini Nagar market to operate on an odd-even basis on December 25 and 26 to avoid it from becoming a COVID-19 super spreader. All shops and street vendors in the market have been asked to follow the odd-even rule over the weekend. 

PM Modi to virtually address Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat on December 25, 2021. PM Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations at around 12:30 pm through video conferencing. The Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrates the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at the Gurudwara every year from December 23 to December 25.

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25, 2021. 

India vs South Africa first test tomorrow

The first test of the 3-match test series between India and South Africa will get underway on December 26, 2021 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. South Africa is the only country where India is yet to win a Test series. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all