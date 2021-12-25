Morning Current Affairs: 25 December 2021

Multi-disciplinary Central teams to be deployed in 10 states

The Union Health Ministry has sent multi-disciplinary central teams to be deployed in 10 states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab. The decision was taken in the wake of increasing number of Omicron and Covid-19 cases or slow vaccination pace.

7-day mandatory home quarantine for Dubai passengers in Mumbai

In the latest order issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, a seven-day home quarantine has been made mandatory for those travelling from Dubai to Mumbai in Maharashtra due to the tally of Omicron cases breaching the 100 mark on December 24th. The passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the seventh day of their quarantine.

Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market to operate on an odd-even basis on Dec 25, 26

The Delhi Government has ordered the Sarojini Nagar market to operate on an odd-even basis on December 25 and 26 to avoid it from becoming a COVID-19 super spreader. All shops and street vendors in the market have been asked to follow the odd-even rule over the weekend.

PM Modi to virtually address Gurpurab celebrations at Gujarat gurudwara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the Gurpurab celebrations at Gurudwara Lakhpat Sahib in Kutch of Gujarat on December 25, 2021. PM Modi will address the Gurpurab celebrations at around 12:30 pm through video conferencing. The Sikh Sangat of Gujarat celebrates the Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji at the Gurudwara every year from December 23 to December 25.

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi in the national capital to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary on December 25, 2021.

India vs South Africa first test tomorrow

The first test of the 3-match test series between India and South Africa will get underway on December 26, 2021 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. South Africa is the only country where India is yet to win a Test series.