Morning Current Affairs: 11 January 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address media at 12 pm today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a press conference at 12 pm today. He is likely to introduce stricter COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of spiking COVID-19 cases in the capital city.

PM Modi to inaugurate 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu on January 12th

Prime Minister Narendra Midu will inaugurate 11 new government medical colleges across the state of Tamil Nadu on January 12, 2022. He will also inaugurate the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chennai through video conferencing. The new medical colleges are being built at a cost of Rs 4000 crore, of which around Rs 2145 crore was provided by the centre and the rest by the state government.

UNESCO's WHC to publish Hindi descriptions of India's world heritage sites

UNESCO's World Heritage Centre will publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO world heritage sites on its website. This was announced by World Heritage Centre's Director on the occasion of World Hindi Day on January 10.

US closely monitoring India-China border dispute

The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed on January 10, 2022 that the US is closely monitoring the India-China border dispute and is concerned by China's attempts to intimidate its neighbours. Psaki said that the US will continue to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes.

Russia has no intentions of attacking Ukraine: Russian Deputy FM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on January 10, 2022 that Russia has no intentions to attack Ukraine. He stressed that there is no need to fear that there would be any kind of escalation of the situation. Russia and the US had security talks on January 20th in Geneva, which went on for almost 7.5 hours.

Contact testing not required unless high-risk people are involved: ICMR

The ICMR said in its latest guidelines issued on January 10, 2022 that those who have come in contact with an infected COVID-19 patient do not need to be tested unless any person is in the high-risk category. The asymptomatic individuals or patients discharged as per home isolation guidelines or those discharged from a covid-19 facility as per revised discharged policy need not be tested as well.

However, individuals with symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat, loss of smell and taste or any respiratory symptom or breathlessness should be tested.