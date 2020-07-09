Nepal's cable TV operators ban all Indian news channels except Doordarshan

Nepal's cable TV operators have switched off signals for all Indian news channels, except Doordarshan. This was reported by ANI on July 9, 2020. There is no official government notification on the same as of now.

Nepali Cable TV providers tell ANI, signals for Indian news channels have been switched off in the country. No official government order of the same till now. — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

A chanel operator confirmed the news to ANI by saying that they turned off the signals of Indian news channels from this evening. The move comes hours after former Deputy Prime Minister and the ruling party's spokesperson, Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that the Indian media's baseless propaganda against the Nepali government and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has crossed all limits.

Baseless propaganda by Indian media against Nepal govt and our PM has crossed all limits. This is getting too much. Stop with the nonsense, said former Deputy Prime Minister & Spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha: Nepal media — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The Indian Government is yet to respond to the move. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

Background

The move by Nepal's Multi-System Operators (MSO) comes at a time when tensions are running slightly high between India and Nepal after the nation revised its political map including territories that are claimed by India-Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura.

Also read: Nepal's President approves controversial bill to revise national map including three Indian territories