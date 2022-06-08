New Covid Norms for Airports-DGCA makes masks mandatory in airport, aircraft; violators can be put on no fly list

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

The new COVID norms for airports and aircraft call for strict adherence to mask and hand hygiene norms in the airport as well as throughout the journey.

Updated: Jun 8, 2022 18:08 IST
DGCA issues New Covid Norms for Airports

New Covid norms for airports: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued new Covid norms for airports and aircraft, making masks mandatory throughout the journey. The violators can be put on the 'no fly list'.

The Indian aviation regulator has issued new COVID norms in line with the order by the Delhi High Court. The Delhi HC had last week called for strict action against those found violating mask rule and hand hygiene norms at airports and in aircraft, stating that the COVID-19 pandemic has not abated.

The Delhi HC has said that all people found to be be violating COVID norms should be booked and fined and placed on the no-fly list. The HC also observed that it is essential to introduce sufficient deterrence to enforce compliance of norms.

The Delhi HC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta stated that the DGCA should give separate binding directions to all airlines to authorise the staff at airports and in aircraft to take strict action against those who violate the masking and hand hygiene norms.

DGCA New Covid Norms for Airports, Aircraft

  • The new COVID norms for airports and aircraft call for strict adherence to mask and hand hygiene norms in the airport as well as throughout the journey, regardless of how long it would be.
  • The order permits mask removal only under exceptional circumstances. 
  • The passengers who violate the new Covid norms may be treated as 'unruly passengers'.
  • As per Delhi High Court order, the DGCA could also put such passengers on the 'no fly list.'

