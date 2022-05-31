Padma Awards 2023 Nominations: Check Last Date for Nominations and How to Apply?

Padma Awards 2023 Nominations: The online nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards 2023 opened on May 1, 2023, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs. The last date for Padma Awards 2023 nominations is September 15, 2022. The Padma Awards 2023 will be announced on January 26, 2023.

The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards can only be received online on the official website of the National Awards portal. The Padma Awards constitute the highest civilian awards of India-Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards.

The Padma Awards was instituted in 1954 and are announced every year on the occasion of Republic Day.

Padma Awards

The Padma Awards seek to recognize 'work of distinction' and distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields including Literature, Arts, Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science, Engineering, Civil Service, Public Affairs, Trade and Industry.

How to apply for Padma Shri award 2023?

The nominations for Padma Awards 2022 can be made on the National Awards portal- padmaawards.gov.in

How do you get nominated for Padma Awards?

The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the Padma Portal. It should also include a citation in a narrative form with a maximum of 800 words. The citation should clearly bring out the distinguished and exceptional achievements/service of the recommended person in his or her respective field.

Who are eligible to be nominated for Padma Awards?

All people without distinction of sex, race, occupation and position are eligible for the Padma Awards. People can nominate others and also nominate themselves. The centre is committed to transforming the Padma Awards into "People's Padma" and hence is making concerted efforts to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized.

Who is not eligible to be nominated for Padma Awards?

The government servants including those working with PSUs, except for scientists and doctors, are not eligible to be nominated for Padma Awards.

