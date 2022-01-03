Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez retires from international cricket

Mohammad Hafeez retirement: Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 41-year-old had announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier in 2018. He will now be retiring from all forms of international cricket, bringing down curtains on his almost two-decade-old career.

Mohammad Hafeez had made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2003 and his last ODI was against Bangladesh in July 2019. The veteran cricketer had made his T20 debut in September 2006 against England and his last match was the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, which Pakistan lost.

While he will be retiring from all three forms of international cricket, he will continue to be available for franchise cricket around the world. He had signed up with Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/rpTpT3jp6f — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2022

Mohammad Hafeez Debut

Test Debut- August 20, 2003 ( Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Last Test- December 3, 2018 (Pakistan vs New Zealand)

ODI Debut- April 3, 2003 ( Pakistan vs Zimbabwe)

Last ODI- July 5, 2019 ( Pakistan vs Bangladesh)

T20I Debut- September 1, 2006 ( Pakistan vs England)

Last T20I- November 11, 2021 ( Pakistan vs Australia)

Mohammad Hafeez Career-Key Stats and Records

• Mohammad Hafeez has represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, including 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 115 T20Is and scored a total of 12,789 runs and taken 253 wickets.

• His highest score has been 224 in Tests, 140 not out in ODIs and 99 not out in T20I. He was a part of the Pakistan cricket team that played three ICC ODI World Cups and six T20 World Cups.

• He has won a total of 32 Player-of-the-Match awards, which is the fourth-highest among Pakistani players after Inzamam-ul-Haq (33), Wasim Akram (39) and Shahid Afridi (43).

• He has also won 9 Player-of-the-Series awards, which makes him joint-second with Imran Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis in the all-time Pakistani players' list.

• Under his captaincy, Pakistan managed to move to the second rank in the T20I Team Rankings. Further, he equalled the records of most wins as a Pakistani captain in T20 and most number of wins in away wins as a Pakistani captain.

• He also became the first Pakistani captain to hit three consecutive fifties in the T20s.

• Mohammad Hafeez has scored 21 centuries in international cricket, including 10 in Test matches and 11 in ODIs.

• His maiden century in Tests came in his second test match on August 27, 2003 against Bangladesh. His highest test score of 224 also came against Bangladesh in April 2015.

Mohammad Hafeez Stats-Batting and Bowling Stats

Competition Test ODI T20I Matches played 55 218 115 Runs scored 3,652 6,614 2,440 Batting average 37.64 32.90 26.23 100s/50s 10/12 11/38 0/14 Top score 224 140* 99* Balls bowled 4,067 7,733 1,249 Wickets 53 139 61 Bowling average 34.11 38.84 22.36 Best bowling figure 4/16 4/41 4/10 Catches 45 82 30

Mohammad Hafeez in IPL

Mohammad Hafeez was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. He had scored a total of 64 runs in 8 matches and picked up 1 wicket in the tournament.