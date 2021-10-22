Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi Speech: Highlights from PM Modi's address on India crossing 100 crore Vaccination mark

Prime Minister Modi's address on India achieving 100 crore vaccination mark: On India crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister noted that the latest achievement is not just a number but also the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country. 

Created On: Oct 22, 2021 10:13 ISTModified On: Oct 22, 2021 11:41 IST
PM Modi address to the nation: As India achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses, Prime Minister Modi on October 22, 2021, addressed the nation and talked about the challenging aspects of the World's largest vaccination drive which commenced on January 16, 2021. 

Prime Minister Modi described the journey of reaching billion doses from 'anxiety and assuance'. He said that the vaccination coverage has made the country emerge stronger and he credited the success to the people's trust in the vaccines despite the various efforts of creating mistrust and panic. 

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation said that on October 21, India accomplished the target of 1 billion vaccine doses against COVID-19. He said that the achievement belongs to every individual in the country and congratulated every citizen on this feat. 

In his address, while talking about India crossing the 100 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Modi noted that the latest achievement is not just a number but also the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country. 

Prime Minister Modi in his address to the nation on India achieving 100-crore vaccination mark said that there were apprehensions from various sections, both within India and outside the country, over India's vaccination program. It was also being said about India that how will the discipline work here. 

Prime Minister termed India's COVID-19 vaccine campaign as a perfect living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. The mark of 100 crore vaccine doses shows that the campaign was successful in helping all the sections of the country and no one was left behind. 

While highlighting the contributions of scientists, researchers, and doctors, Prime Minister Modi said that it is a proud moment to acknowledge that India's entire vaccination program has been 'science-driven and science-based'. The vaccine has been based on scientific methods entirely. 

On the growing apprehensions on India's economic growth, Prime Minister Modi said that the country's experts as well as those outside India are very much positive about India's economy. Prime Modi highlighted that not only record investment is coming to the Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth of India. 

Highlighting the significance of domestic products, Prime Minister noted that wherever we see there is optimism now, earlier there were only chants about made in this country, that country, but today, everyone has been talking about 'Made in India's products. 

He also requested the citizens of India to buy the products if they see that they are domestically produced. It will further boost the domestic Indian industries.

On October 21, 2021, India made history by administering more than 100 crore vaccine doses in its fight against Coronavirus. 

The country celebrated the achievement through various events that were organized by the Government. With this feat, India also became the second country after China to achieve a target of administering more than a billion vaccine doses. India commenced the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, and within the span of only 10 months, India has been able to administer more than 100 crore doses. 

