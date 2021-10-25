PM Modi to visit Italy for 16th G-20 Summit, UK for COP-26

16th G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Rome, Italy from October 30-31, 2021 for the 16th G-20 Summit. He will also be travelling to the United Kingdom from October 29 to November 2 for the COP-26 World Leaders' Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs released an official statement stating that the Prime Minister will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome at the invitation of the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. This would be PM Narendra Modi's 8th G-20 Summit participation.

16th G20 Summit: Key Highlights

•The 16th G20 Summit will be attended by Heads of State / Government of all G-20 Member Countries, the European Union and other international organisations and invited countries.

•The theme of the G20 Summit will be ‘People, Planet, Prosperity’ and it will focus on the following areas:

(i) Recovery from the Pandemic and Strengthening of Global Health Governance

(ii) Economic Recovery and Resilience

(iii) Climate Change and Energy Transition

(iv) Sustainable Development and Food Security

•The G20 forum has emerged as a premier global forum for international economic cooperation.

•PM Modi will be holding several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, including with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

•India will be hosting the 2023 G-20 Summit for the first ever time.

COP-26 World Leader's Summit

•PM Modi will be travelling to Glasgow to attend the COP-26 World Leader’s Summit at the invitation of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

•The 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held from October 31 to November 12, 2021 under UK's Presidency in partnership with Italy.

•The high-level segment of COP-26, titled World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2, 2021.

•The World Leader's Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of over 120 countries. The summit was originally supposed to be held in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

•The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26 as well, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Agenda The participating parties in COP-26 are expected to work together to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines along with the mobilization of climate finance. The parties are expected to discuss actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach of the Paris Agreement goals to limit the rise in global temperatures.

Significance

PM Modi had last attended the COP-21 in Paris, France in 2015 when the Paris climate agreement was concluded. The agreement is supposed to be implemented from this year.