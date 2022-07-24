President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation at 7 pm

President Address India: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7 pm on July 24, 2022 on the eve of demitting office. The address will be broadcasted on Doordarshan channels and All India Radio (AIR). The address will be first in Hindi language followed by the English version.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing President on July 22, 2022. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs had also hosted a joint farewell for the President at the Parliament on July 23, 2022.

President Ram Nath Kovind's farewell ceremony by the MPs of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha is underway at the Parliament.



Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart: President Ram Nath Kovind



While delivering his farewell address in the Parliament, President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted, "World is struggling because of COVID pandemic. I hope we learn lessons from the pandemic, we forgot that we are all part of nature. In difficult times, India's efforts were praised all across the world."

World is struggling because of COVID pandemic. I hope we learn lessons from the pandemic, we forgot that we are all part of nature. In difficult times, India's efforts were praised all across the world: President Ram Nath Kovind during his farewell address



He recalled, "Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart." He further stated that parties must rise above a partisan approach and consider what is essential for the common man and woman, with the spirit of 'nation first'.

He added saying that he remains eternally grateful to the people of India for giving him an opportunity to serve the country as President.

Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. He was administered the oath of office by the then Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

When will Droupadi Murmu be sworn in as the new Indian President?

President Ram Nath Kovind's term is scheduled to end on July 24. President-Elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on July 25.

She will be sworn in by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Murmu defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to be formally declared the next President of India on July 21, 2022.

She will be the second female President of India and first Tribal Woman President of the country.

