Prime Minister Modi to address CII Annual Meeting 2021 on August 11

The theme of the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Meeting will be India@75: Government and Business working together for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Created On: Aug 10, 2021 17:53 ISTModified On: Aug 10, 2021 17:53 IST
PM Modi addresses CII Meeting

Prime Minister Modi will virtually address the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on August 11, 2021, at 4.30 pm.

The Annual Meeting of CII will be held over two days of 11-12 August. The Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore, Heng Swee Keat will address the meeting as a Special International Guest Speaker.

The annual event will also see the participation of many ministers, academics, senior officials as well as prominent representatives of the Indian Industry.

Theme of CII Annual Meeting 2021:

As per the official release by the Prime Minister’s Office, the theme of the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Meeting will be India@75: Government and Business working together for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

About Confederation of Indian Industry:

The Confederation of the Indian Industry is a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group. It was founded in 1895.

The Confederation engages academic, business, political and other leaders of the society to shape regional, global, and industry agendas. CII is a membership-based organization.

Leadership of CII-

For 2021-22, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited, T.V. Narendran is the President, CII.

Chairman and the Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, Sanjiv Bajaj is the President-Designate, CII.

Chairman and CEO of Hero Motorcop Ltd. Pawan Munjal are the Vice-President, Confederation of Indian Industry.

Membership of CII-

The Confederation of Indian Industry has a direct membership of over 9,000 organisations and an indirect membership of over 3,00,000 from around 265 regional and national sectoral associations.

