Quad Summit 2022: PM Modi to visit Japan from May 23-24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tokyo, Japan from May 23-24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister Narendra will participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives.

PM Modi said in a statement, “I had an pleasure of hosting Prime Minister Kishida for the 14th India- Japan Annual Summit in March 2022. During my visit to Tokyo, I will look forward to continuing our conversation further, with the aim to strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

Quad Summit 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity to the leaders of the four QUAD countries to review the progress of the Quad initiatives and exchange views on the developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest.

Key Agenda

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with his QUAD counterparts including US President Joe Biden.

PM Modi will discuss further consolidation of their multi-faceted bilateral relations with the United States. They will also hold dialogue on regional developments and contemporary global issues.

PM Modi will also meet for the first time the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during which they will discuss the multi-faceted bilateral relations between India and Australia under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussion and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Quad member countries - India, Japan, Australia and the United States

Background

The prime minister will also meet Japanese business leaders during his visit to strengthen economic linkages between India and Japan, as he feels that economic cooperation is an important aspect of their special strategic and global partnership.

During the India-Japan leaders Summit in March 2022, PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida had announced their intention to realise Japanese Yeh 5 trillion in public and private investment and financing in next 5 years.