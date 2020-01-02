RBI launches 'MANI' app to assist visually challenged to identify currency notes

The Reserve Bank of India has launched ‘MANI’ mobile app to help the visually challenged identify the denomination of currency notes.

The application was launched by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other officials on January 1, 2020.

The RBI mobile app will enable the visually disabled to identify the denomination of a currency note using the application. The MANI app will work offline as well after it is installed.

What is MANI app?

MANI is an acronym for Mobile Aided Note Identifier.

How to download MANI app?

The MANI app has been made available for free download in the app store of iPhones and Google Play Store in the phones with Android operating system.

Steps to download Mani app:

1. Go to app store or Google play store.

2. Type ‘MANI’ in the search option. You will find ‘MANI’ or ‘मणि’, Mobile Aided Note Identifier application.

3. Click on ‘get’ and download the app.

How to use MANI app?

Once users download the MANI app, they can scan the currency note using their mobile camera and the audio output will reveal the denomination of the note in both Hindi and English language.

Will MANI app also identity fake notes?

The RBI clarified that the MANI mobile app will not authenticate a note as genuine or fake.

Background

The Reserve Bank of India released a batch of new currency notes under the latest 'Mahatma Gandhi Series' after demonetization in November 2016.

The new currency notes were launched for different denominations such as Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100, Rs 50, Rs 20 and Rs 10 with significant changes in colour, design and sizes.

It was reported that the visually challenged faced many issues in identifying the new currency notes. The new app aims to remove the barriers for them.