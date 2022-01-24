Republic Day tableaux 2022 list: 25 tableaux, 17 military bands to participate in Republic Day 2022 parade

Republic Day tableaux 2022 list: The Republic Day parade 2022 will have 17 military bands, 16 marching contingents, and 25 tableaux of various states, departments, and the armed forces. The details were announced by the Indian Army on January 22, 2022, in a statement. Notably, the states selected for the Republic Day parade tableaux also include the poll-bound states- Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Punjab.

The Uttar Pradesh tableaux during the Republic Day parade will highlight the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple as well as the State Government’s One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. On the other hand, Uttarakhand tableaux will focus on the State Development schemes while the tableau from Goa will highlight the symbols of Goan heritage.

Republic Day Parade 2022: Indian Army tableau

1. The Indian Army tableau will be represented by a mounted column of cavalry, 14 mechanized columns, six marching contingents as well as a flypast by advanced light helicopters of its aviation wings.

2. The mechanized columns of the Indian Army will show one PT-76 tank, two MBT Arjun MK-I tanks, one centurion tank, one BMP-I infantry fighting, one APS TOPAS armored personnel carriers, and two BMP-II infantry fighting vehicles.

3. Two Dhanush howitzers, one 75/24 Pack howitzer, two-Sarvatra bridge-laying systems, two Taran Shakti electronic warfare systems, one HT-16 electronic warfare, two Akash missile systems, one Tiger Cat missile system, will also be part of the mechanized columns.

Republic Day parade tableau 2022: Marching contingents of Indian Army

1. The six marching contingents of the Indian Army will be of Assam regiment, Rajput regiment, Sikh light infantry, Jammu and Kashmir Light infantry, Army Ordnance Corps Regiment, and the Parachute Regiment.

2. One Marching contingent each of the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also participate in the Republic Day 2022 parade.

3. In Republic Day parade 2022, there will be a total of 16 marching contingents from the Central Paramilitary forces, armed forces, National Cadet Corps, Delhi Police, National Service Scheme along with 17 military drum bands, pipes, bands at the parade.

Republic Day tableaux 2022 list

1. One Ashok Chakra awardee and two Param Vir Chakra awardees will also participate in Republic Day 2022 parade.

2. 25 tableaux of the various Indian States, departments, and the armed forces will be part of the Republic Day Parade 2022.

3. Two teams- one female team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and one male team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)- will do the motorcycle display.

4. General Vijay Kumar Mishra, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area, will be the parade commander, and Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, will be the second-in-command parade.

Republic Day 2022 Parade

Before the commencement of the Republic Day Parade 2022, Prime Minister Modi will lead the nation in paying homage to the soldiers who had made the sacrifice by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The parade will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 12 noon. The Republic Day parade 2022 will march from Vijay Chowk to the National Stadium through the traditional route of Rajpath.