Russia Ukraine crisis: Why India abstained from voting on UNSC resolution on Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Russia Ukraine news: India on February 25, 2022, abstained on a United States-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that disapproved in the strongest terms Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The Government of India explained that the dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes. It also voiced regret that the path of diplomacy has been given up.

UNSC resolution against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, however, did not pass as the Permanent member of the council Russia used its veto. In the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the resolution received 11 votes in favor and three abstentions, including by China, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Even though India tried to maintain a tough diplomatic balance on the Russia-Ukraine war, the country used strong words on Russia’s actions in Ukraine but stopped short of voting against it.

#IndiainUNSC



UNSC’s consideration of the draft resolution on Ukraine



📺Watch: India’s Explanation of Vote by Permanent Representative @AmbTSTirumurti ⤵️@MeaIndia pic.twitter.com/UB2L5JLuyS — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) February 25, 2022

Why India abstained from voting against Russia? India, after declaring its firm stand at the UNSC vote, issued a sharp Explanation of Vote that called for a return to the path of diplomacy. TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN while explaining India’s abstention said, “India is deeply disturbed by a recent turn of developments in Ukraine.” He further added, “All member states should honour principles of the international law and UN Charter, as these provide a constructive way forward.” Tirumurti asserted that India has maintained its consistent, steadfast, balanced position. The statement by India also called for respecting the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the states and the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

India faces pressure from US for stronger response to Russia Ukraine war

Before the UNSC vote, the United States had dialed up pressure on India to commit to a stronger response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken while speaking to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had stressed the significance of a strong collective response to condemn what the US called Russia’s ‘premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.’

However, India stayed firm on its stand of abstaining itself from the UNSC vote on the Russia Ukraine war.

India abstains to vote on Russia Ukraine: What it means for the country?

By abstaining itself from voting on UNSC resolution on the Russian-Ukraine conflict, India has retained an option of reaching out to the relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and in finding the middle ground, with an aim to foster diplomacy and dialogue