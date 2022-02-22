Russian President recognizes two Ukraine separatist regions as independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces the recognition of two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Lugansk - as independent through a televised address on February 21, 2022. The Russian President also called Ukraine a US colony with 'a puppet regime'.

The Russian President also ordered the sending of Russian Armed Forces to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine after recognizing their independence.

Ukraine is a US colony with 'a puppet regime', Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address. — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Russia's decision to recognize Ukraine regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent is a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

US strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of Ukraine regions as independent

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken said issued a statement saying that the US strongly condemns President Putin’s decision to recognize the so-called “Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics” as “independent",

Blinken further stated that the decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under Minsk agreements and directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy and is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As we said when Duma first made its request: decision represents a complete rejection of Russia’s commitments under Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia’s claimed commitment to diplomacy&is a clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty&territorial integrity:US Secy of State — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

He said that “states have an obligation not to recognize a new “state” created via threat or use of force, as well as an obligation not to disrupt another state’s borders. Russia’s decision is yet another example of President Putin’s flagrant disrespect for int'l law & norms.”

US President Joe Biden also had a secure call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during which the leaders strongly condemned President Putin’s decision to recognize the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine as “independent.” They also discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on the next steps.

Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He not only strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine but also reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine crisis | President Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine, it further added — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an address to the nation on February 22nd accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions.

UNSC Emergency Meeting on Ukraine

The UN Security Council had also held an emergency meeting on Ukraine on February 21, 2022 upon request from the US and its allies. The UNSC meeting on Ukraine was an open meeting.

The United States representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at the meeting that the “US will take further measures to hold Russia accountable for clear violation of international law. We and our partners are clear that there will be swift & severe response were Russia to further invade Ukraine. In this moment no one can stand on the sidelines.”

US further said at the meeting that “Russia's clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity & sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law.”

This move by Russian President Putin is clearly the basis of Russia's attempt to create a pretext for the further invasion of Ukraine: US Representative at UNSC meet on Ukraine — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

India at UNSC

The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region:

India's Permanent Rep to United Nations, TS Tirumurti called for restraint on all sides. He said that the escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

Tirumurti continued by saying, “We're convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions.” He emphasized on the importance of the safety and security of civilians and highlighted that more than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas and stressed, “well-being of Indians is of priority to us.”

Safety&security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students& nationals live&study in different parts of Ukraine, incl in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us: India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti, at UNSC meet on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/kRcAdVAtuI — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

“We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest,” he further added.

Russia at UNSC

Russian representative to the UN said at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, “We remain open to diplomacy for diplomatic solution. However, allowing bloodbath in Donbas is something we don’t intend to do. We are forced to note the negative role played by our western colleagues led by the US.”

Ukraine at UNSC

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “Today, the entire membership of the United Nations is under attack. Under attack by the country that occupied the membership of the Security Council in 1991 bypassing the UN charter. The country that occupied parts of Ukraine in 2014.”

He reiterated that Ukraine wants peace and is consistent in their actions. He said, “We are committed to a political & diplomatic settlement, we do not succumb to provocations” and urged Russia to return to the table for negotiations.

We demand Russia to return to the table for negotiations. We condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops: Ukraine at UNSC meeting — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2022

He said, “we condemn the order to deploy additional Russian occupation troops in the territories of Ukraine. We demand the immediate and complete verifiable withdrawal of occupation troops.”

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with China’s State Councillor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi about development in the DPRK & Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. During the talks, Blinken underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity.

US President Biden blocks investment in Ukraine breakaway regions

US President Joe Biden on February 22, 2022 signed an executive order banning all new investment, trade and financing by US citizens to and from the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics."

The order blocks property on certain persons and prohibits certain transactions with respect to continued Russian efforts to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.