Taliban bans co-education in Afghanistan, calls it ‘root of all evils’

Taliban has banned co-education in Afghanistan, merely days after it had assured to respect women's rights in the country. 'Men not allowed to teach girls,' said the newly appointed Taliban Higher Education Minister Shaikh Abdul Baqi Haqqani.

Haqqani said that education activities will take place according to Sharia Law. He also stated that female lecturers would be allowed to teach only female students and not male ones.

"The move has effectively deprived girls from higher education because universities cannot afford to provide different classes nor there are enough human resources," tweeted Afghan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh.

Taliban officially announce ban on coeducation. “Men not allowed to teach girls,” Taliban Higher Education Minister says.

The Taliban higher education minister during a speech at Loya Jirga Tent had said that all educational activities in the country will be conducted according to Sharia Law.

Last week, the Taliban officials in Afghanistan's Herat province had ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, calling it the root of all evil in society. The officials said that there is no alternative justification for continuing co-education and the practice must be halted.

Significance

This is the first fatwa that has been issued by the Taliban after its return to power in Afghanistan, following the fall of the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government. The order came a day after Shaikh Abdulbaqi Haqqani was appointed as the acting minister of higher education in Afghanistan.

The decision was reportedly taken after a meeting between the Taliban officials, private institution owners and the university professors. The private universities owners reportedly objected to the Taliban order saying that there aren't enough female teachers.

Reaction to the ban

The move has been slammed by people as it will end up depriving girls of higher education as there are not enough resources to provide different classes.

This is one of the worst fears coming true as this is what the Afghan women have been fearing all along since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years. Experts also believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the Taliban's regime despite all their assurances.

The women in Afghanistan are scared that to some degree they are going to see a return of the brutal repression that was seen in the 1990s.

As per educationalists, government universities would not be affected by the decision but private institutes will be impacted as they already have a low number of female students.

Background

The Taliban after its swift takeover of the war-torn country had assured that it will respect women's rights during its first-ever presser. The Taliban assured that it is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, in an effort to portray a more moderate stance, had stated that there will be no discrimination against women and they can continue to work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed.