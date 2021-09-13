Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha ByPolls for vacant seat to be held today- Get details here

The by-polls to fill one vacant seat in Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will be held on September 13, 2021.

The seat from the state in the upper house of the Parliament had fallen vacant after the demise of AIADMK member A Mohammedjan on March 23, 2021, following a heart attack.

The Election Commission of India on August 17, 2021, had announced the schedule of the by-election to one of the three casual vacancies in the Rajya Sabha for Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha by-poll for one seat: Details • According to the press release by the Election Commission of India, August 31 was the last date of filing the nominations and the nominations were scrutinized on September 1, 2021. The official notification was issued on August 24. Schedule • The poll for the one vacant seat in Rajya Sabha for Tamil Nadu will be conducted on September 13 between 9 am to 4 pm. • The counting of the votes will be done at 5 pm on the same day.

COVID-19 protocols to be followed during polls

• The Election Commission of India informed that all the COVID-19 protocols will be followed during the by-polls.

• Each individual will have to wear a face mask during every election-related activity.

• At the entry of the hall or premises used for election purposes, thermal scanning of the people will be done and the sanitizer will also be made available at all the locations.

• Tamil Nadu government has also been directed to depute a senior officer from the state in order to ensure that the instructions regarding the COVID-19 containment measures are followed while making the arrangements to conduct the said-by election.

What can be the probable result of Rajya Sabha by-poll?

In Tamil Nadu, with its numerical strength in the assembly, the DMK-led ruling coalition is set to win the seat.

However, reportedly, the coalition in Tamil Nadu is likely to leave the seat vacant for the Congress to put up its candidate after an assurance given by the DMK chief and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin.

Congress, on the other hand, has been considering whether to field a leader from the state or the party seniors such as Ghulam Nabi Azad. The final call will be taken by the President of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi.

Upcoming Rajya Sabha by-polls for six seats from five states

Recently, the Election Commission of India also announced the schedule of by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats from five states. The by-polls will be held on October 4, 2021.

The by-polls will be held from six seats- one each in Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh and two seats in Tamil Nadu.

The by-elections for two other vacancies in Tamil Nadu will be done because of the resignation from Upper House by AIADMK MLAs Vaithilingam and K.P. Munususamy.