Current Affairs Today Headline- 19 March 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 19 March 2022.
Current Affairs Today
National News
- Punjab’s cabinet expansion ceremony is to be held on March 19, 2022, in Chandigarh. A total of 10 ministers will take oath as the cabinet ministers in the Punjab Government.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take part in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu on March 19.
- Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to attend Yogi Adityanath’s oath-taking ceremony as CM of Uttar Pradesh which is likely to take place on March 25, 2022.
- Telecom department highlights India’s success in Information and Communications Technologies.
- Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the 26th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), in Thiruvananthapuram.
- India at the United Nations Security Council backs the convention prohibiting biological weapons.
- Jammu & Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha and Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting with the senior officials at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.
- As per the sources, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath is likely to take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 25 at 4 PM.
- Phase 2 and 3 trial data of India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine submitted to Drugs Controller General of India.
- Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida begins a 2-day India visit from March 19 for the 14th annual summit.
- Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison will hold the 2nd India-Australia Virtual Summit on March 21.
International News
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 7.23 AM on March 19.
- Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama made his first public appearance after over 2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic. He greeted followers in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
- Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin dies 3 weeks after getting injured in Russian shellings.
- President of the United States Joe Biden appoints India-American Puneet Talwar as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco.
- 5 million people were displaced inside Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.
- President Joe Biden and President of China Xi Jinping focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, its costs on Russia. The US President also described the consequences if China provides material support to Russia, and urged for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.
- Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks Prime Minister Modi for evacuating its nationals from Ukraine.
- World leaders renew calls to investigate the attacks on the civilians in Ukraine.
- ISKCON-affiliated temple attacked in Dhaka.
- Russia halts UNSC Ukraine resolution, calls emergency meeting on the US bio-laboratories.
- Finland has been named the world’s happiest country for the fifth straight year.
- Ashish Jha to take over as the US President’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator next month.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.