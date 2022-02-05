Current Affairs Today Headline - 5 February 2022

National News

PM Modi to dedicate to the nation Statue of Equality in Hyderabad today.

The drivers traveling alone in a car will not attract penalty for not wearing masks, said the Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department in an order on February 4th.

Painless and Needleless ZYCOV-D Covid Vaccine has been launched in Patna, the doses will be given at intervals of 28 days and 56 days.

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region earlier today, strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Noida, and other areas.

SEC recommends Russia's Sputnik Light one-shot COVID-19 vaccine, DGCI is expected to give final approval soon.

Gauhati HC upholds 2020 Act to repeal Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from February 6th to campaign for AAP.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to announce the party CM face for Punjab Elections 2022 on February 6 during his visit to Ludhiana.

Sports News

India U19 to take on England U19 in the ICC U19 World Cup final from 6.30 pm onwards today. The India U19 team emulates the previous ones led by Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw.

Chinese President Xi Jinping officially declared the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 open on February 4, 2022, which was followed by a stunning opening ceremony at the Beijing National Stadium.

Justin Langer resigns as Australian men's team head coach, Andrew McDonald has been appointed as the interim head coach.

International News

The US waived sanctions on Iran's civil nuclear program on February 4th to advance talks aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iceland to end the practice of commercial hunting of whales from 2024 as demand for whale meat falls.

An explosion on an oil ship that sparked fears of an environmental disaster off southern Nigeria has been brought under control.