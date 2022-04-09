Current Affairs Today Headline- 9 April 2022
Morning Current Affairs
National News
- The polling for 36 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh spread across 35 local authorities constituencies is underway on April 9, 2022.
- An attempt was made to hack the official Twitter account of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the night of April 8 by anti-social elements. As per the State Government, after investigation of the case, strict action will be taken against the responsible.
- PV Sindhu loses to second seed An Seyoung of South Korea 14-21 17-21 in the women’s singles semi-final match in the Korea Open.
- Alwar in Rajasthan recorded the maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius on April 8.
- Section 144 is imposed in the Kotpuli district of Rajasthan, considering the law and order situation in upcoming festivals. Processions, rallies, and DJs will be allowed only with the permission of the District Magistrate.
- Ministry of Home Affairs releases a notification declaring Hafiz Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, head of the cleric wing of LeT and a senior leader of LeT, as a designated under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967.
- Defence Ministry earmarks 25 percent of the domestic capital procurement budget for the private industry.
- President of India Ram Nath Kovind to visit Gujarat from April 9 to April 11, 2022.
- India, Australia working in Quad to ensure the peace, stability, and order in Indo-pacific: Piyush Goyal in Australia.
- The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023.
- Let general Devendra Pratap Pandey has been appointed as the next Commandant of the Army War College in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. Pandey is presently commanding the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps and is scheduled to take over his next assignment in June.
International News
- As per Pakistan’s Geo News, voting on the no-trust motion can shift to next week, Federal Minister Information and Law Fawad Chaudhary. Pakistan’s National Assembly had met today to vote on a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
- At least 39 people have died and dozens have been wounded after the rockets hit a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk in Eastern Ukraine on April 8.
- Bangladesh Rail Minister and Indian High Commissioner reviewed the progress of the new railway line between Akhaura, and Agartala.
- Ketanji Brown Jackson has become the first black woman to be appointed for the post of US Supreme Court Judge.
- European Union imposes fresh sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
- US President Joe Biden has announced to grant automatic work authorization to H1-B spouses.
- Amid the economic crisis, Sri Lanka has constituted an expert panel and has imposed taxes on the rich.
- Pakistani Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has said that his allies have nominated him as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan if Imran Khan will be voted out.
