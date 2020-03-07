Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 02 March to 07 March 2020

Maharaja Ranjit Singh selected as greatest leader in world history

In the survey of BBC World History magazine, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the 19th century ruler of the Sikh Empire in India, has been chosen as the greatest leader ever. Five thousand readers participated in this poll. Maharaja Ranjit Singh secured the first place with more than 38 percent of the vote. He is known for creating a tolerant and liberal empire.

US President to sign new bill to tackle coronavirus

Donald Trump will sign a new government bill to help developing Coronavirus vaccine. According to the media reports, it will be a USD 8.3 billion deal to stop spread of Coronavirus in the America. The US Senate has passed this bill on March 05, 2020. It was passed by majority votes of 96-1.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey becomes new Finance Secretary

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Ajay Bhushan Pandey as the new Finance Secretary of country. His appointment was recently approved by the Government of India. He will replace Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar. Ajay Bhushan Pandey is a 1984 batch IAS officer.

Bimal Julka as new Chief Information Commissioner of India

Bimal Julka, a retired IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner of India. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bimal Julka. He is retired 1979 IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre. Julka has also been posted as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Indian Archery team withdraws from Asia Cup world ranking tournament

The Indian Archery team will not participate in upcoming Asia Cup world ranking tournament as it has withdrawal itself from the tournament. This step has been taken amidst Coronavirus threat. The tournament will be held in Thailand’s capital Bangkok from March 8 to 15, 2020. However, the Archery Association of India has taken its final decision on March 05, 2020.

NASA names Rover for Mars 2020 Mission as Perseverance

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently declared that it has named its rover for Mars 2020 mission as Perseverance. NASA’s Mars mission is scheduled in July 2020. This name has been chosen through a nationwide competition. Alexander Mather’s recommendation ‘Perseverance’ got the most number of votes in this competition.

Indira Gandhi named among ‘TIME 100 Women of the Year’

Indira Gandhi and Amrit Kaur named among 100 greatest women of the past century. India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi named women of the year for 1976. Rajkumari Amrit Kaur named women of the year for year 1947 due to her efforts for Indian independence. TIME magazine dedicated each year to a woman from 1920 to 2020.

Gairsain will be summer capital of Uttarakhand

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, recently announced that Gairsain will be the summer capital of Uttarakhand. He made this announcement during budget session. He said that Dehradun is not able to serve the capital status any more in summer season. It is also said that people of Uttarakhand were demanding for Gairsain as the capital of Uttarakhand.

Sunil Joshi named as Chief Selector of Indian cricket team

Former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as the chief selector of the Indian cricket team. Apart from Sunil Joshi, BCCI has also appointed Harvinder Singh as selector. Now Sunil Joshi will replace former selector MSK Prasad.

National Chambal Sanctuary gets Eco-Sensitive Zone tag

The Central Government has declared 'National Chambal Sanctuary' an ecologically sensitive area in Madhya Pradesh on March 02, 2020. This sanctuary is famous for the Ganges dolphin and the highly endangered crocodile. The National Chambal Sanctuary is located at the tri-junction of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. This sanctuary is spread over an area of more than 435 square kilometers in Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts of Madhya Pradesh.