Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 05 March to 11 March 2023

Fresh Recruitment of 400 Chattisgarh Tribes by CRPF

The Home Ministry orders the appointment of 400 tribal youth from Chattisgarh as Constables. The selection and training will solely be conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organisation. Jawans will be taken from the “Bastariya Battalion” for a special security mission against Naxals.

NY Attorney Arun Subramanian appointed as District Court Judge

Arun Subramanian becomes the first South-Asian American to be honoured with the position of Judge for the Southern District Court in Manhattan, New York. US Senate informed his hiring after 59-37 voting results. Being a lawyer, he has held several posts and helped in million-dollar litigation settlements.

Xi Jinping placed with 3rd term Presidency in China

China’s superpower Xi Jinping becomes 5-year President for the third term. He has been the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and came into power in 2012. Also, he served as President of the People’s Republic of China. His ally, Li Qiang is elected as the new Premier of China along with others for Xi’s Cabinet.

Oscars 2023 Today! Get Ready for ‘RRR’ Achievement

As the audience buckle up for the big event of the Oscars going to be held at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles, the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the superhit movie ‘RRR’ comes in the nomination list under the ‘Best Original Song’ category. While Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters, American actor cum dancer Lauren Gottlieb will showcase a dance performance on the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song.

Salhoutuonuo Kruse becomes Nagaland’s First Woman Minister

Indian politician Salhoutuonuo Kruse is the first woman to take oath as the minister of Nagaland’s Cabinet. Along with her, Hekani Jakhalu was also elected to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. She challenged the elections against Keneizhakho Nakhro. Kruse has been a part of several civil societies & served as the President of the Angami Women Organisation.

Indo-US model ‘NISAR’ Satellite joins ISRO

An Earth-observation satellite, NISAR jointly produced by India and US has been dispatched to the ISRO Space Agency. The supply of this spacecraft could be a major turnover as the mission is to observe and analyse the planet’s various activities like its land & ice masses. It will also help in giving data about melting glaciers, crop growth, carbon storage, etc.

March 10 observed as 54th CISF Raising Day in 2023

This year, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) completes 54 years of its formation. PM Modi glorified their efforts and dedication to providing security & protection across the country. This armed police force is widely known for its responsibility for safety towards India’s assets including power plants, airports, seaports and various other public sector affairs.

Karnataka lifts Hero Santosh Trophy at Football Tournament

In National Football Championship, the Karnataka team played for a big win to defeat Meghalaya. The Hero Santosh Trophy is granted to Karnataka after 54 years of a long wait by a 3-2 match. This Grand Finale of the 76th edition was held at King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Ram Chandra Poudel wins Nepal’s Presidential Elections

The Member of the House of Representatives, Ram Chandra Poudel is all set to be the third President of Nepal. The veteran politician received 33,802 electoral votes by defeating Subhash Chandra Nembwang. Being the leader of the Nepali Congress, this 78-year-old man held several posts including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, etc.

10% Reservation for Ex-Agniveers in BSF Recruitment

The Ministry of Home Affairs comes up with an amendment in the recruitment criterion for Border Security Force (BSF). The government decided to grant a 10% reservation which includes up to 5 years of relaxation in the upper age limit for the newly appointed batch and the Physical Efficiency Test is exempted for them.

