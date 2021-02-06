Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 1 February to 6 February 2021

Union Budget 2021: Income Tax Slabs kept unchanged; Senior Citizens exempted from filing ITR

The Union Budget 2021 was presented on February 1, 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In her third Budget, FM Sitharaman announced the exemption of senior citizens above 75 years age from filling the Income Tax Returns (ITR). The Budget also introduces the National Faceless Income Tax Tribunal.

Myanmar Military Coup: Emergency declared; New Elections to be held

The military of Myanmar detailed the nation's counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders and took control of the country on February 1, 2021. The Military has declared a state of emergency for 1 year and the the country will hold new elections once the emergency ends after 1 year.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy: Know everything here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the Vehicle Scrapping Policy in her Budget Speech 2021-22. The policy mandates that the people need to undertake the fitness tests of their private vehicles in automated centres after 20 years. The policy will be effective from April 1, 2021.

Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched

The centrally sponsored scheme PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched in 2021-22 to boost 11,024 Urban and 17,788 rural health and wellness centres. The scheme will be implemented for 6 years. The scheme was introduced in the Budget 2021-22 with the allocation of Rs. 64,180 crores.

Aatmanirbharta named Hindi Word of Year 2020 by Oxford

'Aatmanirbharta', which means self-reliance, has been named as Hindi word of the year 2020 by the Oxford Languages. The word 'Aatmanirbharta' came into limelight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to make India a self-reliant or 'Atmanirbhar' nation .

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO in Q3, Andy Jassy to take over

Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon, will resign from his position in Q3 of 2021-22. He will take over the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the company. Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take charge of the position of CEO in Q3.

Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations observed

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations via video conferencing on February 4, 2021 at Chauri Chaura of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister also issued a postal stamp on the Chauri Chaura incident to mark the occasion.

Reliance gets world's first 'carbon-neutral' oil consignment from United States

Reliance gets the world's first consignment of the 'carbon-neutral oil' from the US. The 2 million barrels of oil was delivered by the Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) to Reliance. The move comes as the Mukesh Ambani-led RIL seeks to become net zero-carbon company by 2035.

Delhi CM Kejriwal launched Switch Delhi campaign to boost electric vehicles

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on February 4, 2021 launched the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to boost the plying of electric vehicles. The Chief Minister also urged the citizens to buy electric vehicles with an aim to combat air pollution.

Pfizer withdraws application of emergency use of its COVID Vaccine from India

Pfizer has withdrawn the application of emergency use authorization of its COVID vaccine from India. The US pharma company had applied for the emergency use authorisation to the Drug Regulatory Authority of India (DGCI) on December 6, 2020.