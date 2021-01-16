Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 11 January to 16 January 2021

GDP of India likely to contract by 7.7% in FY 2020-21

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is projected to witness 7.7% contraction in this fiscal 2020-21. The National Statistical Office's national income estimates revealed that the contraction was seen in all the sectors of India except agriculture.

How will India vaccinate people against COVID-19?

The COVID-19 vaccination drive begins from January 16, 2021 in India. Initially, the government will vaccinate health care workers and front line workers, followed by people of over 50 years age. To ensure smooth roll out of the vaccination drive, over 2 lakh vaccinators, 61000 programme managers and 3.7 lakh team members have been trained at district, state & block levels.

SC stays implementation of all three farm laws

The Supreme Court stayed the implementation of all three farm laws on January 12, 2020 until further orders. The ruling was made while hearing the petitions challenging the farm laws and the petitions seeking removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders. The court also criticised the handling of farmers' protests by the Centre.

Arunachal Pradesh likely to be prime Vanadium producer of India

As per the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Arunachal Pradesh is likely to become the prime Vanadium producer in India. During the exploration by the GSI, the state was placed on vanadium map and it is most likely that the Vanadium deposits will be discovered here. Vanadium is a metal of high-value which is used for strengthening the steel and titanium.

Cuba re-designated by US as State Sponsor of Terrorism

Cuba was on January 11, 2021 re-designated as the State Sponsor of Terrorism by the United States for its constant support to the acts of terrorism at global level. The move reverses the Obama era decision and comes just ahead of President Joe Biden inauguration.

Insect Apocalypse: What is it & Is Climate Change causing it?

Planet Earth is losing about 1% to 2% of its insects per year, as per the insect experts. This problem, known as insect apocalypse, is a result of climate change, land use, light pollution, insecticides, invasive species and herbicides. The problem has been referred by experts as jigsaw puzzle due to the uncertainty over its complexity and enormity.

Army Aviation Corps to have women as pilots from 2022

The Army Aviation Corps will induct women as pilots from 2022 onwards, as per the announcement made by Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Chief General of Indian Army. These women pilots will also carry out operations at the borders. Until now, women have been only performing ground duties.

In a first, Union Budget 2021-22 to go paperless since Independence

In a historic first since Independence, the Union Budget 2021-22 will go paperless due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, the Budget gets printed every year by over 100 employees who need to stay together for around 15 days. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the soft copies will be shared this time.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 launched

The Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 was launched by the Government on January 15, 2021 in a total of 600 districts of the country. The Government has allocated Rs 948.90 crore for the implementation of scheme.

India to not have any foreign Head as Chief Guest for 2021 Republic Day Celebrations

The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that India will not have any foreign head of state as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2021 celebrations due to the safety reasons amid COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first time in over 5 decades that the Republic Day parade will not witness the presence of any foreign leader.