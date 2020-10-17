Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 12 October to 17 October 2020

Finance Ministry launched LTC cash voucher & special festival advance schemes for government employees

Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, during a press conference on October 12, 2020 on economic issues. launched two scheme for the benefit of central government employees. These scheme are Cash Voucher scheme named Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and Special Festival Advance Scheme.

Delhi's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle air pollution: Know What is it

In a recent move, the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA (Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority) has called for implementing “very poor” and “severe” category measures listed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi NCR. These measures have come into effect from October 15, 2020 onwards.

Rajya Sabha Elections 2020 Schedule announced; Polling on 9 November

The polling for the 2020 Rajya Sabha Elections for 11 seats will be held on November 9, 2020. The term of MPs of these 11 Rajya Sabha seats is set to expire on November 25. Considering this, the Election Commission has set November 11, 2020 as the deadline for completion of entire election process.

Johnson & Johnson puts on hold COVID-19 vaccine trials after volunteer develops illness

Johnson & Johnson firm has stopped the COVID-19 vaccine 'ENSEMBLE' clinical trials after a volunteer developed unexplained illness during the trials. The physicians and the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) are currently reviewing the illness of volunteer.

World War II bomb explodes in Poland

A Massive World War II bomb 'Tallboy' exploded underwater in Poland on October 12, 2020 near the Baltic Sea. The operation for diffusing this massive bomb was undertaken by the Polish Navy. For this operation, the navy evacuated hundreds of residents of the nearby area.

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti released from detention

Former Jammu & Kashmir CM and the Chief of PDP, Mehbooba Mufti was released from preventive detention on October 13, 2020. Mufti was placed under the preventive detention in August 2019 under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA), 1978, after the Central Government revoked Article 370 and withdrew special status of J&K.

UNGA re-elects Pakistan & China to UNHRC

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) re-elected Pakistan and China to 15-member UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Both the countries will serve as UNHRC members for a period of three years with effect from January 1, 2021.

Government reopens Cinema halls, multiplexes & theatres with 50% capacity

The Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres have been reopened across India from October 15, 2020. The Government has allowed theatres and halls to operate with only 50% seating capacity. However, halls and theatres of containment zones will remain closed.

Raksha Mantri Trophy awarded to Command Hospitals

The Raksha Mantri Trophy for the year 2019 has been awarded to the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS)' Command Hospitals. The Defence Ministry has awarded Air Force Command Hospital of Bengaluru as the Best Command Hospital.

Gujarat Government to develop world’s biggest zinc smelter

Gujarat government will be developing the biggest zinc smelter of the world in Dosawada, Tapi district, Gujarat. The state government and Vedanta group's Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.