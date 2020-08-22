Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 17 August to 22 August 2020

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away

Music legend Pandit Jasraj died on 17th August 2020 in New Jersey, United States at the age of 90. His last rites were performed in India. In his 8 decades long career, he was conferred with several honours and accolades including Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan.

Ten times more infectious new COVID Strain found in Malaysia

A new 10-times more infectious strain of novel Coronavirus has been detected in Malaysia. The new Strain has been found in mutation "DG14G" in at least 3 of the 45 cases found in a cluster. The first case was reported from a restaurant owner who had travel history from India.

Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik, Goa Governor, has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, taking over the position from Tathagata Roy, who completed his five year tenure. Roy served as Governor of Tripura for 3 years and Meghalaya Governor for the remaining two years.

Committee recommends Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, 2 others for 2020 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

The National Sports Awards Committee has recently sent its recommendations for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020. The committee recommended wrestler Vinesh Phogat, cricketer Rohit Sharma, Paralympian Mariappan Thangavelu and table tennis champion Manika Batra for the prestigious award.

Cabinet approves to set up National Recruitment Agency to conduct Common Eligibility Test

Union Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi has given its approval for setting up 'National Recruitment Agency' (NRA) to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for recruitment agencies such as IBPS, SSC and RRB for non-gazetted Group B and C posts.

Reliance-Netmeds Deal: Reliance Retail acquires majority stake in Netmeds

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that the Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) bought a majority stake in 'Netmeds' of Rs 620 crores. Netmeds is a group of subsidiaries owned by Vitalic Health Pvt. Ltd.

Ram Mandir construction begins with testing of soil

The construction of Ram Mandir has been started by the engineers of IIT Madras, CBRI Roorkee and L&T with the testing of soil of mandir site. It would take around 36 to 40 months to complete the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 List Out: Indore ranked as cleanest city of India

The cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020' ranking list was released on August 20, 2020. Indore was ranked as the cleanest Indian City on the index for the 4th consecutive time, followed by Surat at second and Navi Mumbai at third.

MP Government Jobs to be reserved only for state children

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tweeted that the state government jobs are meant only for the children of the state. However, the details of the implementation have not been revealed yet. The statement has spurred debated on Domicile-based Job Quota.

Delhi Sero Survey: 29% people exposed to Coronavirus

The results of Delhi second serological survey reveal that around 29% of people in the national capital have been exposed to COVID-19 and developed antibodies against the disease. The survey findings show that the prevalence of antibodies in people has increased by over 6 percent in comparison to the first serosurvey that was conducted during June 27 - July 10, 2020.