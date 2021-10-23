Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 18 October to 23 October 2021

Indian startup wins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize 2021

Takachar, led by Vidyut Mohan, has won Prince William’s inaugural Earthshot Prize of 1 million pounds. The recycling startup from India was announced as the winner of the prize for its cheap technology innovation to convert the crop residues into sellable bio-products in the ‘clean our air’ category.

China launches Shenzhou-13 spacecraft

Shenzhou-13 spacecraft has been successfully launched by China carrying three astronauts - two men and one woman. The spacecraft is on a historic 6-month long mission and is all set to make a new record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts.

Delhi Government to launch Rojgar Bazaar 2.0

Arvind Kejriwal government is all ready to launch the Rojgar Bazaar 2.0 portal. It will be a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India. The portal will also be a first-of-its-kind innovative platform launched in the country to offer employment-related services seamlessly to its citizens.

T20 World Cup schedule

The complete schedule of the T20 World Cup was released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in August 2021. The tournament is divided into 2 parts - First Round for Group A & Group B matches and Super 12 for the final teams. India and Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament on October 24, 2021.

Kushinagar International Airport inaugurated in UP

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated Kushinagar international airport in Uttar Pradesh. It will be the third international airport in the state after Varanasi and Lucknow and has been built at an estimated cost of Rs. 206 crores. It will also facilitate a seamless inflow of international tourists near Buddhists sites.

Gita Gopinath to leave IMF

The first-ever woman Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath will be leaving her post in January 2022. The latest news was shared by MD of IMF Kristalina Georgieva. Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University as planned. Gopinath made history by becoming the first-ever woman Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund.

New social media platform launched by Donald Trump

'TRUTH Social', the former President of the United States Donald Trump has been planning to launch his own social media platform. Donald Trump has been banned since January 6, 2021, US Capital Violence from popular social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

India crosses 100 crore vaccination mark

India achieved a milestone on October 21, 2021, by administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. The achievement of the 100 billion doses also saw the raising of the largest National Flag at Red Fort. It weighed around 1,400 kg. The only other country in the world to cross the 100 crore vaccine doses is China, apart from India.

Sandra Mason is the first-ever president of Barbados

Sandra Mason has become the first-ever President of Barbados by winning a two-thirds vote during a joint session of the country's House of Assembly and Senate. She will replace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of Barbados, abolishing the monarchy and bringing Barbados out of its colonial past.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

At the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), film directors Martin Scorsese and Istvan Szabo will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2021. OTT platforms will also be invited for the first time to the festival.