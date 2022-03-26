Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 21 March to 26 March 2022

Padma Award winners 2022 list

President of India Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma Awards 2022 at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award in the field of Public Affairs, among others.

China Eastern Flight MU573 crashes

A Boeing 737-800 carrying around 133 passengers crashed into a mountain in China's Guangxi region earlier today, causing a massive fire in the region. The plane had taken off from Kunming at around 1.11 pm and was scheduled to land at Guangzhou around 3 pm.

Section 144 imposed in Kota

Section 144 has been imposed in Kota by the district magistrate from March 22 till April 21 to maintain law and order in view of the screening of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The imposition means that no crowding will be allowed outside theatres.

Facts about the Russia-Ukraine war

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is the largest military assault on a European State since World War II. The war has also caused the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War with over 3.4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country. Read more such facts from the mentioned article.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announces retirement

The reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open Champion Ashleigh Barty announced retirement on March 23, 2022 at the age of 25. She said in a video message saying," As a person, this is what I want, I want to chase after some other dreams that I have always wanted to do."

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as CM of Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand in a grand ceremony. The 46-year-old is the youngest Chief Minister of the state. Along with him, eight MLAs were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

North Korea has fired what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which reportedly landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida condemned the launch of the suspected intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea.

Steve Smith becomes fastest cricketer to score 8000 runs

Steve Smith has become the fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket by reaching the milestone in his 151st innings. Smith surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara who had achieved the feat in 152nd innings. Sachin Tendulkar is the third-fastest cricketer in the world to reach the 8000 Test Runs mark.

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term while Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak have taken oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. 50 other Ministers also took oath including 14 Ministers of State (Independent Charge), 16 Cabinet Ministers, and 20 Ministers of State.

BYJU’S is official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022

BYJU'S has been named as the official sponsor of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. It has also become the first educational firm in the world to sponsor the world cup and the first Indian sponsor of the FIFA World Cup.