Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 23 May to 28 May 2022

List of countries where Monkeypox outbreak have been confirmed

WHO has confirmed that around 92 Monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases have been detected in 12 member states across three WHO regions. The cases have been reported in countries that are not endemic to the monkeypox virus. They also do not have a travel history to nations where animals carrying the virus live.

India’s ASHA workers honoured by the World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation honoured India’s one million ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers at the 75th World Health Assembly. They have been honoured for their outstanding contribution to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to regional health issues.

Qutab Minar not a place for worship, says ASI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed the Saket District Court on May 24, 2022 stating that Qutub Minar is not a place of worship and its existing status cannot be altered. ASI stated that there is no provision under which worship can be started at any living monument.

Prime Minister Modi attends Quad Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Quad Summit on May 24, 2022 along with the leaders of the United States, Japan, and Australia. Quad Summit 2022 aimed at providing an opportunity to the four leaders of the leading economies to review the progress of the grouping’s initiatives.

Kapil Sibal quits Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination as an independent candidate

Former Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate with the support of the Samajwadi Party. He said that he is no longer a senior Congress leader and that he had resigned from the Congress Party on May 16.

WHO Director-General re-elected

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was re-elected as the Director General of the World Health Organisation for another five-year term during the 75th World Health Assembly on May 24, 2022. The WHO Executive Board had nominated Dr. Tedros for a second term during their meeting in January 2022.

Jack Dorsey resigns from Twitter Board

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has stepped down from the Twitter board of directors, marking his complete exit from the company. Jack Dorsey had planned to leave the Twitter board as well since he had stepped down as CEO in November 2021.

Vinai Kumar Saxena is the new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena became the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on May 26, 2022. He was appointed to the post on May 23 after the sudden resignation by Anil Baijal citing personal reasons after serving for five years and four months.

National Achievement Survey 2021 Report

The report of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for the 2021 edition was released by the Ministry of Education on May 25, 2022. NAS survey 2021 reflects an overall assessment of the country’s school education system.

Hindi Novel becomes first to win International Booker Prize 2022

Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ has become the first Hindi novel to win the International Booker Prize. ‘Tomb of Sand’ which was originally published in Hindi as Ret Samadhi is translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. It is the first time that an Indian language won International Booker Prize and the first in Hindi to even secure a nomination.