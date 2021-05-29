Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 24 May to 29 May 2021

Government permits on-site registration for 18-44 age group

A walk-in registration has been permitted for the COVID-19 vaccine for those in the age group between 18-44 years. The feature for the on-site registration has been enabled on CoWin. Presently, the facility is only available at the government vaccination centers.

Haryana launched Sanjeevani Pariyojana

The Government of Haryana has launched Sanjeevani Pariyojana. It is a supervised homecare initiative to help people who are residing in the rural areas of the state. Those with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID will be able to access medical care at home.

Microsoft to expire Internet Explorer in June 2022

The Internet Explorer 11 desktop browser will retire for certain versions of Windows 11. The news was announced by Microsoft. However, it also added that applications and websites based on Internet Explorer will continue to function till 2029 on the new Microsoft Edge Mode.

Government to establish National Mission on use of Biomass

The Center has decided to set up a National Mission on the use of Biomass in coal-based thermal power plants. The Power Ministry’s mission will assist in addressing the issue of air pollution as well as reducing the carbon footprints.

10 ‘One Stop Centers’ to be set up by WCD across 9 nations

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has announced that it will establish 10 ‘One Stop centers’ in 9 countries around the world. It will be done in the collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. The Centers aim at supporting Indian women who are affected by violence in private and public spaces.

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal announced to be the new CBI Director

A three-member selection committee led by PM Modi announced Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to be the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Jaiswal is an IPS Officer of Maharashtra Cadre of 1985 batch and currently has been serving as the Director-General of CISF.

Pfizer claims its COVID vaccine suitable for all above 12 years

The pharma giant Pfizer has informed Central Government that its vaccine for COVID-19 is suitable for all those aged 12 or above. The company has been planning to supply 50 million vaccine doses to India in 2021. It has also been seeking fast-track approval from the government.

Line judges to no longer feature in US Open

The USTA has announced that it will now implement the use of electronic line calling on all the courts and that line judges will no longer feature. In-Line Judge, in Tennis, is an official who observes the passage of ball over the boundary lines of Tennis Court.

Bashar al-Assad re-elected as President of Syria for 4th term

In the latest Presidential votes in Syria on May 26, 2021, Bashar al-Assad has been re-elected as the President for the 4th term with 95% votes. The Parliamentary Speaker shared the news. The elections in the country were termed farce by the Western nations and opposition.

World’s largest museum in France gets first female President

The Louvre, the world’s largest museum in France has got its first female President in 228 years. Laurence des Cars is an art historian who has been appointed for the position and is currently heading a landmark museum in Paris. Her appointment was made by the French President.