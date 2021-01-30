Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 25 January to 30 January 2021

Government launches Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for CAPF

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on January 23, 2021 launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme for Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) on the occasion of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The scheme will benefit around 10 lakh CAPF personnel and their families.

ECI launches e-EPIC Programmer; Know what is Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched the Electronic-Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC), the digital version of voter ID card. This non-editable e-EPIC card is available in PDF Download format and can be saved in facilities like DigiLocker.

Padma Awards 2021 Conferred: Get Complete List of Awardees

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 25, 2021 announced the winners of Padma Awards 2021 in all three including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri. This year, a total of 119 Padma Awards have been conferred by the President Ram Nath Kovind including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri.

ICC introduces ICC Player of the Month awards

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the introduction of 'ICC Player of the Month' awards on January 27, 2021 for recognition of best performances by male and female cricketers. The awards will be conferred by the ICC from January 2021 onwards.

China becomes leading FDI destination globally in 2020

China became the leading Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) destination globally in 2020 by surpassing the United States. The country achieved this feat amid the COVID-19 pandemic and displayed its capabilities to quickly contain the spread of novel Coronavirus.

WEF Davos Dialogue; PM Modi virtually addressed the Forum; spoke on Fourth Industrial Revolution

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Davos Dialogue of the World Economic Forum virtually on January 28, 2021. The WEF Davos forum was attended by around 400 industry leaders of the world. While addressing the forum, PM Modi highlighted the progress made by India in production of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Beating Retreat 2021 ceremony marked 50 years of 1971 victory of India over Pakistan

The Beating Retreat 2021 Ceremony was held on January 29, 2021, marking 50 years of 1971 victory of India over Pakistan. At this year's ceremony, a new composition 'Swarnim Vijay' was played to mark India's triumph. The ceremony is held every year to mark an end to Republic Day festivities.

Airtel became India's first operator to run 5G network

Bharti Airtel became the first telecom operator of India to successfully run the 5G service over a commercial network in Hyderabad city. Airtel demonstrated fifth-generation network in the 1,800 MHz band over its existing spectrum .

Budget Session 2021 begins; Budget 2021-22 to be presented on 1st February

The Budget Session 2021 of the Indian Parliament began on January 29, 2021 amid the strict restrictions for novel Coronavirus. The session was addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and mentioned the importance of the session as the year 2021 will mark India's 75th year of Independence. The Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1, 2021.

Economic Survey 2020-21 presented by Finance Ministry

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, presented the Economic Survey 2020-2021 on January 29, 2021 in the Parliament. Following this, the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) addressed the press conference to introduce this annual survey document.