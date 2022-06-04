Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 30 May to 4 June 2022

Key symptoms of West Nile Fever in Kerala

Kerala reported the death of a 47-year-old man due to West Nile Fever on May 29, 2022. The individual belonged to Panchcheri in the Thrissur district. The West Nile Fever in Kerala had claimed one life earlier in 2019 as well. The death has led Kerala health department to go on full alert.

Know how to download Masked Aadhaar card

The central government in a press release on May 27 had cautioned people against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar with organisations to prevent its misuse, urging them to share masked Aadhaar instead to secure their personal information.

International Yoga Day 2022 Theme

The theme of the 8th International Yoga Day has been chosen as 'Yoga for Humanity'. The theme was chosen by Ministry of Ayush after much deliberation and consultation. The theme perfectly portrays how during the peak of COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served humanity in reducing suffering.

Health Minister of Delhi Satyender Singh arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has been sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till June 9th in a money laundering case. Singh was arrested by ED in a case connected to hawala transactions.

Bihar approves caste based count

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on June 1st that a caste-based count not a census will be held in Bihar. He clarified that the state government will propose a caste-based count not a census to avoid any legal complications.

Facebook Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg steps down as COO

Sheryl Sandberg, in a shocking announcement, resigned from her position as the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook's parent company Meta on June 1, 2022. She stated that she will be leaving the company after a 14-year tenure.

Sourav Ganguly launches educational app

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced the launch of his worldwide educational application on June 1, 2022. Earlier in the day, his cryptic Twitter post had raised speculations over his resignation as BCCI President.

India’s first Liquid Mirror Telescope

India's first Liquid Mirror Telescope has been commissioned in Uttarakhand. It is India's first and Asia's largest liquid mirror telescope. The telescope will keep a close watch on the skies to identify transient or variable objects such as asteroids, space debris, supernovae, and gravitational lenses.

Turkey changes its name

The United Nations has agreed to formally recognise Turkey as 'Turkiye' after a request from the Turkish government. Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu had in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on June 1 had requested the use of “Türkiye” instead of “Turkey” for all affairs.

India-American wins National Spelling Bee 2022

A 13-year-old Indian-American girl, Harini Logan was declared the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee 2022 in a historic tie-breaker. Logan had last competed in the fully in-person spelling bee three years ago.