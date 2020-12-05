Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 30 November to 5 December 2020

Cambridge Dictionary names Quarantine as Word of the Year 2020

'Quarantine' has been named as the Word of the Year 2020 by the Cambridge Dictionary, defeating other words like 'lockdown' and 'pandemic' to take the top position. The Quarantine was the most searched word on the Dictionary.

US second biggest FDI source for India during H1 of 2020-21

The United States (US) became the second biggest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for India during the first half of 2020-21, as per the information shared by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. India attracted FDI worth USD 7.12 billion from the US during April-September 2020.

What is Five Eyes Alliance (FVEY) & how it originated?

Five Eyes Alliance was in news recently as it plans to end its reliance on China. The alliance, also known as FVEY, is an intelligence network involving five nations - United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Know here all about the Five Eyes alliance.

Farmers protest in India: All you need to Know

The farmers of Haryana and Punjab are protesting against three newly passed farm laws. These farm laws are Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Know here the reason behind their protests.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved by UK for use

The United Kingdom approved the Pfizer vaccine for use against COVID-19 pandemic on December 2, 2020. The UK became the first country to grant its approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The approval was granted by Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Right to marry person of choice is a Fundamental Right: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has ruled that the right to marry person of choice is a fundamental right. The bench comprising Justices S Sujata and Sachin Shankar Magadum ruled that it is fundamental right to marry person of your choice, irrespective of the cast or religion.

MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

MDH owner, Mahashay Dharampal Gulati died on December 3, 2020 after battling cardiac arrest. He was 98. Famously known as ‘Mahashayji’, the spice king began from a small shop at Karol Bagh in Delhi and went on to build the MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) brand.

SC directs Governments to iInstall CCTVs at all police stations & CBI, ED, NCB Offices

The Supreme Court has directed the central government and all the state governments to install CCTV cameras at the police stations and CBI, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Department of Revenue Intelligence and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) offices.

What is MSP for Crops & how is it calculated?

Farmers of Punjab & Haryana fear that the three newly passed farm bills with do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Know here what is MSP, how is MSP calculated and its 1.5 times formula. The MSP is the minimum price set by central government for crops produced by farmers.

RBI keeps Repo Rate unchanged at 4% in its Monetary Policy 2020-21

The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy Repo Rate unchanged at 4% in its bi-monthly monetary policy 2020-21 that was released on December 4, 2020. Consequently, the Reverse Repo Rate remain at 3.35% and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and Bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%.