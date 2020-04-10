Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 April 2020

Delhi Government launched Operation SHIELD in Hotspot areas

Delhi Government on April 9, 2020 launched the Operation Shield in the 21 COVID-19 hotspot areas to scan and contain the spread of novel Coronavirus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while announcing the operation, appealed to people living in the hotspot areas to cooperate during the operation. The CM warned that strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel.

Rs. 1000 to be deposited in Women PMJDY accounts

The Union Finance Ministry will now be depositing Rs 1000 in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts held by women for the months of May and June 2020. Earlier, the government had deposited Rs. 500 in women PMJDY accounts for the month of April. The money can be withdrawn at any point of time.

Punjab extends COVID-19 lockdown till 1st May

Punjab Government on April 10, 2020 extended the lockdown in the state until May 1, 2020. Punjab became the second Indian state to extend the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi after Odisha. Earlier, the extension of lockdown was hinted by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Customs Duty on surgical masks, COVID-19 test kits, PPE waived off

The Central Government has waived off the customs duty on import of ventilators, COVID-19 test kits, surgical masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). The customs duty has been extended till September 30, 2020 and will also be applicable for import of material used in the manufacturing of these items.

What is Convalescent Plasma Therapy & how does it work?

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the clinical trials of Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat the severe cases of COVID-19. Under the plasma therapy, the patients infected with the deadly Coronavirus are infused with blood plasma of the person who has recovered from the virus.