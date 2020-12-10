Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 December 2020

The foundation stone of the new Parliament Building laid by PM Modi

PM Modi on December 10, 2020, laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building at Sansad Marg in parliament Complex. The contract for the project of constructing the building has been given to Tata projects Ltd. The new building will also an integral part of the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision. As per the Lok Sabha speaker, the existing Parliament Building will be conserved as an archaeological asset of India.

Renowned Hindi Poet Manglesh Dabral passes away

Manglesh Dabra, a renowned Hindi poet and journalist passed away on December 9, 2020, in Delhi at the age of 72. He suffered a heart attack following the coronavirus-related complications as he was tested positive a few weeks ago. Dabral was well-known for works like Pahar Par lalten and Awaz Bhi Ek Jagah Hai. His works were also translated into all the major Indian and foreign languages. In 2000, Manglesh Dabral was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of poetry named ‘Ham Jo Dekhte Hain’.

Pfizer’s Corona vaccine approved by Canada

The Canadian government has approved the use of Pfizer’s Corona vaccine for those above 16 years of age. This decision has opened the possibility for Canadian citizens to receive the vaccine in the next week. Canada has become the second country after Britain to give approval to the vaccine developed as a joint collaboration between Pfizer Inc and BioNTech. The Health Department of Canada has also assured that the review process of approving the vaccine was rigorous.

Lakshadweep becomes 100% organic

Lakshadweep has been declared the first Union Territory to become 100% organic. The region opted for farming that is 100% organic and is without the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. In 2016, Sikkim was declared to be the first organic farming state in India. The certification to Lakshadweep for being 100% organic was given on the basis of the evidence submitted by the administration.

Nuclear-powered artificial sun activated by China

Nuclear powered Artificial Sun- HL-2M Tokamak reactor was successfully activated by China for the first time on December 4, 2020. The fusion reactor by the Chinese was switched only for a brief test. The reactor has been expected to fuel the energy ambitions of China for years to come if it will be made more sustainable. The successful activation is also being considered as an important scientific achievement at the time when the world has been working and finding methods to shift to the cleaner form of nuclear energy.