Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 June 2021

Government releases guidelines for COVID-19 management in children

The government has released the guidelines for the COVID-19 management in children in the country. Under the issued guidelines, the Directorate General of Health Services has asked to avoid the use of Remdesivir and steroid for COVID-19 in children.

Phase 3 trial data of COVAXIN to be made public

The manufacturer of COVAXIN, Bharat Biotech has informed that it will publish the complete data of phase 3 trials in July 2021. The company will then apply for the full licensure of COVAXIN. The data will be submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and then it will be submitted to journals.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voted for the second term

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has been voted for the second five-year term by the UN Security Council. He has been serving as the Secretary-General since 2017 and his main agenda has been conflict resolution.

El Salvador first to make Bitcoin legal tender

El Salvador has become the world’s first country to grant legal tender status to Bitcoin. The Congress of El Salvador approved the bill to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The adoption of the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal tender will become law in 90 days.

Interpol launched a database for missing individuals

Interpol has launched ‘I-Familia’, a database for identifying the missing people from family DNA and for helping police solve the cold cases in the member nations. The database was officially launched in June 2021.