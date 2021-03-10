Top 5 Current Affairs: 10 March 2021

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan to be conferred with a prestigious award

The Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on March 19, 2021, will be conferred with the 2021 Film Archive Award by FIAF at a virtual ceremony. Legendary filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan will be presenting the award to Mr. Bachchan. The filmmakers have themselves been previous recipients of the prestigious award.

Quad summit to be held on March 12

The first-ever summit of the Quad leaders will be held virtually on March 12, 2021. PM Modi along with the PM of Japan, US president, and Australian PM will be participating in the summit. Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is a strategic group of four powerful economies- India, Japan, Australia, and the United States of America.

Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi created as a single non-lapsable reserve fund

The Union Cabinet approved the creation of PMSSN as a single non-lapsable reserve fund. The fund will ensure enhanced access to affordable and universal health care through the availability of resources. It will also ensure that the amount does not lapse at the end of the financial year.

First military exercise in space launched

France has successfully launched the first military exercise in space. It will help the country in testing its abilities to protect its satellites as well as other defence equipment from other space forces. The exercise has been codenamed ‘AsterX’ and the German Space force and the US space force have also been participating in it.

Tirath Singh Rawat becomes new CM of Uttarakhand

Tirath Singh Rawat took oath as Uttarakhand’s new CM on March 10, 2021. He was selected for the position after the resignation of the former CM of the state Trivendra Singh Rawat. PM Modi via Twitter extended his best wishes to Rawat and showed confidence that his leadership will continue the new heights of progress in Uttarakhand.