Top 5 Current Affairs: 12 April 2021

BAFTA 2021: Check the winners

The winners of the 74th British Academy Film Awards 2021 were announced in two ceremonies held in a virtual mode. Nomadland has won major awards including Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Movie while Sir Anthony Hopkins has bagged the award of Best Actor for his work in ‘The Father’.

Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou becomes new PM of Niger

Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Niger by the newly-elected President of the country Mohamed Bazoum. As per the statement, Mahamadou, who was also the former Chief of Staff, has been instructed to form a new government in Niger.

India approves Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine

Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine of Russia has been given emergency use authorization by India’s Subject Expert Committee. Sputnik V will be the third vaccine in India to receive emergency use approval. The other two are COVAXIN and Covishield. Sputnik V has reportedly 92% trial efficacy.

People above 18 free to choose religion: SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that individuals above the age of 18 years are free to choose their own religion. The apex court bench was giving the direction while refusing to entertain a plea that was seeking directions from state and central government to control black magic and religious conversions.

Export of Remdesivir prohibited

The Indian government has taken a decision of prohibiting the export of Remdesivir injections and Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients. Remdesivir is a major anti-viral drug in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The step has been taken amid the rising cases in the country and to fulfill the domestic demand first.