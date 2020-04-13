Top 5 Current Affairs: 13 April 2020

What is Helicopter Money concept?

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao recently recommended the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to apply the concept of 'Helicopter Money' to help all the states in dealing with the current crisis of COVID-19 pandemic. The concept includes putting money into the accounts of people to boost their spending power, hence, prompting the economic activity.

KVIC develops double layered Khadi face masks

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has come out with its own double-layered face masks made from Khadi. The KVIC will be providing 7.5 lakhs khadi face masks to Jammu & Kashmir Government amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The fabric of the face mask is washable, reusable, breathable and biodegradable.

PM Modi to address nation on 14 April at 10 AM

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on April 14, 2020 at 10 am. It is more likely that the Prime Minister may announce the extension of nationwide lockdown on the last day of 21-day lockdown itself to control the spread of Coronavirus. PM Modi will give the address through the Twitter account of Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Lockdown Extension: Areas to be categorised as Red, Orange and Green Zones?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at the extension of nationwide lockdown during his meeting with the Chief Ministers on April 11, 2020. It is expected that the nation will move from the complete lockdown to smart lockdown with the areas being categorised as Red, Orange and Green Zones. The zones will be categorised on the basis of number of COVID-19 cases.

World Bank praises Aarogya Setu app of India

The World Bank recently praised the Aarogya Setu app of India, developed with an aim to track the spread of novel Coronavirus. This contact tracing app can help education people and track the spread of disease among a large population. The app was praised by the bank in its South Economic Focus report.