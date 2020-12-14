Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 December 2020

New Cheque Payment Rule 'Positive Pay' to be operational from January 1

The new Cheque Payment System 'Positive Pay' will be implemented from January 1, 2021 for payment of over Rs 50000. The Positive Pay System for the Cheque Truncation System was announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August 2020 to ensure customer safety against any fraudulent activity. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been entrusted to develop the Positive Pay system.

Swadhinata Sarak to open on March 26 between India and Bangladesh

The ‘Swadhinata Sarak’ between India and Bangladesh will open on March 26, 2021, as stated by Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen. The road will be connecting India through Meherpur, Mujibnagar district of Bangladesh.

International Prize to be launched in name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

The 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International prize' to be launched from November 2021 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The prize will be awarded in the field of ‘creative economy’. The award will carry USD 50 thousand prize and will be given once in every two years.

Climate Ambition Summit: PM Modi announces India to exceed Paris Agreement targets

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on December 12, 2020. The Summit marked the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and was co-hosted by United Nations, United Kingdom and France. During the summit, PM Modi mentioned that India is likely to exceed the Paris Agreement targets beyond expectations.

Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini passes away

Eswatini PM Ambrose Dlamini passed away on December 13, 2020 after being hospitalised in South Africa. He was 52. The cause of Prime Minister's death was not disclosed. Dlamini had tested positive for COVID-19 on November 16.