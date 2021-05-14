Top 5 Current Affairs: 14 May 2021

KP Sharma Oli re-appointed as Nepal’s PM

The President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has re-appointed KP Sharma Oli as Nepal’s Prime Minister. Oli retained the top position after the opposition parties failed to put together a coalition government. On May 10, 2021, Oli had lost the trust vote in Parliament.

IREDA wins Green Urja Award

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has been conferred with Green Urja Award by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. IREDA has been honoured for playing a major developmental role in the Green Energy Financing in the country.

Three Yaogan-30 satellites launched by China

The eighth group of the three Yaogan-30 satellites has been launched by China. It will join the seven previous groups that were launched in 2017. The eighth group of the satellite has been built with the new multi-satellite network operation mode.

Whitley Award 2021 given to conservationist from Nagaland

Y Nuklu Phom, Nagaland Conservationist, has won the ‘Whitely Awards 2021’. He has been awarded for his efforts in establishing a biodiversity peace corridor in the state. The conservationist from Nagaland was the only Indian to win the award after a gap of 3 years.

First meeting of BRICS Employment Working group held

The first meeting of the BRICS Employment Working Group was held on May 11 and 12, 2021. During the meeting, the member nations showed willingness for a multilateral social security framework that will safeguard the workers' rights. India assumed the BRICS presidency in 2021.