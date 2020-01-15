Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 January 2020

Indian Army Day 2020: Why this day is celebrated on January 15?

India observed 72nd Army Day on January 15, 2020 to commemorate the day when Field Marshal KM Cariappa took the command of Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher. In order to mark the event, Army Day Parade is held at Delhi’s Parade Ground. The Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat also took part in the parade along with the heads of all three forces.

ICC Awards 2019: Virat Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket Award, Rohit Sharma ODI Cricketer of 2019

ICC Awards 2019 announced by the International Cricket Council. Virat Kohli has been awarded ICC Spirit of Cricket Award; while Rohit Sharma honoured as the ODI Cricketer of the Year 2019 for hitting record 5 centuries in ICC World Cup 2019 & 7 ODI centuries in the complete year. Ben Stokes took home Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being adjudged as the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2019.

New Gold Hallmarking process begins, only 14, 18, 22-carat gold to be sold in India

Indian jewellers will now be allowed to market 14, 18 and 22-carat hallmarked gold jewellery. It will be compulsory for the jewellers to hallmark each and every gold artefact with effect from 15 January 2021. The gold hallmarking is a certificate issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to ascertain the purity of gold.

World Archery appoints observer for AAI elections, will suspension on India be lifted?

In order to observe the elections of the Archery Association of India (AAI), the World Archery has appointed Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol, Asia Region Vice-President, as an observer. The AAI Elections will be held on January 18, 2020 in New Delhi. The appointment of observer marks the initial step towards lifting of the suspension of the Indian Archery Federation.

GSAT 30 to be launched on January 17: All you need to know!

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch the ‘GSAT-30’ satellite on January 17, 2020 from French Guiana onboard Ariane 5 launch vehicle. The GSAT-30 weighs 3357 kg and has a mission life of over 15 years. The satellite will replace INSAT-4A services.