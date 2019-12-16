Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 December 2019

Train service between Lahore-Wagah resumes after 22 years

After 22 years of halt, the train service between Lahore and Wagah resumed on December 15, 2019. The fare for the train journey is PKR 30. Beginning from Lahore, it would take an hour for the train to reach Wagah. The train will undertake three trips and over 1000 passengers will be able to commute between the stations in these 3 trips.

Vijay Diwas 2019: Everything you need to know

India celebrates Vijay Diwas every year on December 16 to commemorate its victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. The day also saw the formation of the new nation Bangladesh which was born out of Pakistan. To commemorate the day, all the three chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces pay tribute to the soldiers.

Supreme Court to hear pleas against police atrocities on Jamia, AMU students on December 17

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant will soon be hearing pleas alleging police atrocities on Jamia, AMU students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). These students belonged to Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh Crowned Miss World 2019, Suman Rao finishes third

Jamaica-based Toni Ann Singh became the Miss World 2019. The first and second runner-ups in the Miss World 2019 contest were Miss France Opélie Mezzino and Miss India Suman Rao, who holds the titles of Miss World Asia 2019 and Miss India 2019.

COP25: UN Climate change conference fails to address key climate issues, all you need to know!

UN Climate Change talks COP 25 ended on a disappointing note on December 15, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. No conclusive agreement could be signed by the world leaders on global carbon cuts.