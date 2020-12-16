Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 December 2020

PM Modi lights ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 Indo-Pak war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted up the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on December 16, 2020 at National War Memorial, Delhi to mark the celebrations for 50th anniversary of India’s victory in Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. This war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Government creates protocols to manage adverse reactions of COVID-19 vaccine

The Central government has developed the protocols to manage the adverse reactions that may arise due to the COVID-19 vaccine. The protocols have been established to deal with any minor, severe, or serious reactions as there is always a possibility of any adverse reaction after the vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccine will be first offered to the health care workers, frontline workers and people above 50 years of age.

Election Commission takes note of idea of Digital Card for Voter ID

As reported, the Election Commission (EC) of India is considering the idea of digital Voter ID Card for easy accessibility. There is yet no clear decision in this regard. If election commission agrees to provide the Digital voter ID card, then it will become easy for voters to carry it on their mobile phones or emails.

Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act now effective in state

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act is now effective in the state. The law came into force on December 16, 2020 as per the information shared by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani. The Act will be strictly implemented to take action against the land mafias, who have illegally occupied the land of state government or common farmers or privately-owned land.

Rourkela selected as 2nd venue for 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup

The authorities have selected Odisha's Rourkela as the second venue for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The decision was taken after Odisha sports minister Tusharkanti Behera and the FIH President Narinder Batra reviewed the existing infrastructure of the city.