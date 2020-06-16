Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 June 2020

India becomes founding member of Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence

India has become the Founding Member of the Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), a global multi-stakeholder initiative. The initiative guides the development and use of Artificial Intelligence which is grounded in diversity, human rights, innovation and economic growth. The initiative will also work towards facing challenges around the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

India- China Face-off in Ladakh: One officer, two soldiers killed

A violent clash took place between India and China at Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the night of June 15 during the de-escalation process. During the face-off, 1 Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed. It is also reported that the Chinese side too suffered the casualties. This is the first such unprecedented escalation between India & China along the border since 1975.

93rd Oscars postponed to April 25, 2021

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences & ABC Television Network have postponed the 93rd Academy Awards amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 93rd Oscars will now take place on April 25, 2021. The awards were scheduled to take place on February 28, 2021. The award ceremony has been rescheduled for the first time in 40 years.

US President Trump to sign new order for Police Reform

US President Donald Trump will be signing the new executive order for police reforms on June 16, 2020. The new order seeks to improvise the treatment towards African-Americans and other communities by police officers. The new police reforms comes in the wake of rising protests against the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in the United States.

Government distributes 3000 ventilators under 'Make in India' initiative

The Central Government has distributed around 3000 domestic ventilators to hospitals across the country under the 'Make in India' initiative. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Affairs has demanded around 75000 ventilators till June 2020.